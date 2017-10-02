Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1134



roader wrote: Think this rumour is a deal with an English forward. Walmsley has been mentioned.



I've seen him linked with Warrington too!!



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1134

According to RL Mole on Twitter, Warrington are set to announce Steve Price as their head coach. His targets are Ben Murdock-Masilla, Tyrone Roberts and Bryson Goodwin. jonh

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16553

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

Hull KR showing real interest in Ben Murdoch Masila. Another player that would improve us significantly with genuine size and strike. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 5671

BMM is going to Wire now, feel around £170k. Roberts and Goodwin also signed. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1134

jonh wrote: Hull KR showing real interest in Ben Murdoch Masila. Another player that would improve us significantly with genuine size and strike.



I think we need to prioritise a playmaker with a kicking game and prop. BMM is a great forward though.

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16553

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

I think I'm in the minority that isn't overly happy with our second row.



Bateman has had a quietist season and Faz is a very frustrating player sometimes excellent but increasingly a penalty machine whose impact again has diminished this year after starting the season very well. They also both lack the natural size our pack needs and have a very similar style.



Tomkins is damaged goods and doesn't seem capable of returning to the form he showed prior to his Union stint.



Priority signings for me are half, Prop and second row, followed by a utility back and a hooker.



Unrealistic to see all those positions covered in one off-season, however if someone of proven quality becomes available they go to the top of the list in my opinion.



We have been strongly linked with Hoffman for me though BMM is a significantly better option. Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White. Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1134

jonh wrote: I think I'm in the minority that isn't overly happy with our second row.



Bateman has had a quietist season and Faz is a very frustrating player sometimes excellent but increasingly a penalty machine whose impact again has diminished this year after starting the season very well. They also both lack the natural size our pack needs and have a very similar style.



Tomkins is damaged goods and doesn't seem capable of returning to the form he showed prior to his Union stint.



Priority signings for me are half, Prop and second row, followed by a utility back and a hooker.



Unrealistic to see all those positions covered in one off-season, however if someone of proven quality becomes available they go to the top of the list in my opinion.



We have been strongly linked with Hoffman for me though BMM is a significantly better option.





That's very harsh on Bateman. He only played 14 games because of the shoulder surgery and was still in the top 3 nominees for player of the year!

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm

Posts: 16553

Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league

Bigredwarrior wrote: That's very harsh on Bateman. He only played 14 games because of the shoulder surgery and was still in the top 3 nominees for player of the year!



Let's be honest the competition wasn't exactly top class for that title on the individual teams performances this year.



Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am

Posts: 1134

jonh wrote: Let's be honest the competition wasn't exactly top class for that title on the individual teams performances this year.



You're right, not many senior players covered themselves in glory but to say Bateman was quiet I think is unfair. Before getting injured he was his usual hardworking self and he looked to be straight back at it when he came back into the side. All about opinions of course but I was ok with Bateman in his 14 games and the rest wouldn't have done him any harm going into pre season.

You're right, not many senior players covered themselves in glory but to say Bateman was quiet I think is unfair. Before getting injured he was his usual hardworking self and he looked to be straight back at it when he came back into the side. All about opinions of course but I was ok with Bateman in his 14 games and the rest wouldn't have done him any harm going into pre season.

I expect him to really kick on next season.

