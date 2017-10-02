WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:01 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1133
roader wrote:
Think this rumour is a deal with an English forward. Walmsley has been mentioned.


I've seen him linked with Warrington too!!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:05 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1133
According to RL Mole on Twitter, Warrington are set to announce Steve Price as their head coach. His targets are Ben Murdock-Masilla, Tyrone Roberts and Bryson Goodwin.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:07 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16552
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Hull KR showing real interest in Ben Murdoch Masila. Another player that would improve us significantly with genuine size and strike.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:10 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5671
BMM is going to Wire now, feel around £170k. Roberts and Goodwin also signed.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:11 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1133
jonh wrote:
Hull KR showing real interest in Ben Murdoch Masila. Another player that would improve us significantly with genuine size and strike.


I think we need to prioritise a playmaker with a kicking game and prop. BMM is a great forward though.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:28 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16552
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I think I'm in the minority that isn't overly happy with our second row.

Bateman has had a quietist season and Faz is a very frustrating player sometimes excellent but increasingly a penalty machine whose impact again has diminished this year after starting the season very well. They also both lack the natural size our pack needs and have a very similar style.

Tomkins is damaged goods and doesn't seem capable of returning to the form he showed prior to his Union stint.

Priority signings for me are half, Prop and second row, followed by a utility back and a hooker.

Unrealistic to see all those positions covered in one off-season, however if someone of proven quality becomes available they go to the top of the list in my opinion.

We have been strongly linked with Hoffman for me though BMM is a significantly better option.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:26 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1133
jonh wrote:
I think I'm in the minority that isn't overly happy with our second row.

Bateman has had a quietist season and Faz is a very frustrating player sometimes excellent but increasingly a penalty machine whose impact again has diminished this year after starting the season very well. They also both lack the natural size our pack needs and have a very similar style.

Tomkins is damaged goods and doesn't seem capable of returning to the form he showed prior to his Union stint.

Priority signings for me are half, Prop and second row, followed by a utility back and a hooker.

Unrealistic to see all those positions covered in one off-season, however if someone of proven quality becomes available they go to the top of the list in my opinion.

We have been strongly linked with Hoffman for me though BMM is a significantly better option.



That's very harsh on Bateman. He only played 14 games because of the shoulder surgery and was still in the top 3 nominees for player of the year!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, CM Punk, Edinburgh Warrior, LFC Saint, Rogues Gallery, warrior1872, wiganrugbyblog and 233 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,642,4731,76476,2674,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 7th Oct : 18:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDS
TV
  
  Fri 27th Oct : 10:00
WC:A
AUSSIES
v
ENGLAND
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 06:00
WC:C
PNG
v
WAL
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 08:10
WC:B
KIWIS
v
SAM
TV
  
  Sat 28th Oct : 10:40
WC:D
FIJI
v
USA
TV
  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM