I think I'm in the minority that isn't overly happy with our second row.



Bateman has had a quietist season and Faz is a very frustrating player sometimes excellent but increasingly a penalty machine whose impact again has diminished this year after starting the season very well. They also both lack the natural size our pack needs and have a very similar style.



Tomkins is damaged goods and doesn't seem capable of returning to the form he showed prior to his Union stint.



Priority signings for me are half, Prop and second row, followed by a utility back and a hooker.



Unrealistic to see all those positions covered in one off-season, however if someone of proven quality becomes available they go to the top of the list in my opinion.



We have been strongly linked with Hoffman for me though BMM is a significantly better option.