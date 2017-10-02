Itchy Arsenal

NickyKiss wrote: I shudder when I see lines from Wane basically threatening the players with a tough pre season as some sort of punishment for a poor season. I'm a fan who wants to see Wane stay but he needs to freshen things up bring some enjoyment to the group. Yes the players need to be as fit as they possibly can be but that should be left with the conditioners and Wane should concentrate on the work on the training field.



All the noise so far doesn't fill me with a lot of confidence that he can turn this round. I'd love to be proven wrong those because the guy loves Wigan. He's one of us and has done a lot for the club. He deserves an awful lot of respect for that.

Concur exactly with your thoughts.

My heart keeps saying another year for SW but when I heard the pre season nonsense then my head was saying enough is enough.

Without some new blood and new coaching i.e. techniques/ and or new coach I see no improvement on the horizon which fills me with dread.

Concur exactly with your thoughts.

My heart keeps saying another year for SW but when I heard the pre season nonsense then my head was saying enough is enough.

Without some new blood and new coaching i.e. techniques/ and or new coach I see no improvement on the horizon which fills me with dread.

I'm just hoping that with FPN, Gregson, Bretherton et al exiting that some new signings must be imminent



NickyKiss wrote: I shudder when I see lines from Wane basically threatening the players with a tough pre season as some sort of punishment for a poor season. I'm a fan who wants to see Wane stay but he needs to freshen things up bring some enjoyment to the group. Yes the players need to be as fit as they possibly can be but that should be left with the conditioners and Wane should concentrate on the work on the training field.



All the noise so far doesn't fill me with a lot of confidence that he can turn this round. I'd love to be proven wrong those because the guy loves Wigan. He's one of us and has done a lot for the club. He deserves an awful lot of respect for that.



I feel exactly the same. I know it's early days and the season isn't officially over yet but nothing i have heard from the club or Wane fill me with any confidence at all. It's the same old. If we have so many players getting injured in training for the past 2 seasons then i shudder to think of the injury list for next season already if he is going to chain gang them. There are a few players who are out of shape and unfit but they should look at themselves for getting that way and the club should have been keeping an eye on it. Scott Taylor's love of McDonalds doesn't seem to affect him very much at Hull. It certainly did at Salford.



I've not read anything to cause me these worries to be honest. When I read that it's going to be a tough pre season I read it as meaning it'll be mentally hard knowing we under performed so badly, not that the players will be excessively flogged for it!

I wonder if they get the trip to Florida again or will it be back to the army camp? Either way, I concur that we need some fresh thinking and some new blood. Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member



In his speech last night IL mentioned that in years 2010/11/12/13 we won 6 trophies in 4 years. In the 4 years since we have won 1 domestic trophy plus the WCC.



I agree with what's been said. We hear after every loss that next week's going to be a tough week in training. Again it's going to be a tough pre season.



Everyone who spoke talked about a disappointing end to a season and we need to improve.

So what changes are going to made to ensure that we see a massive improvement next year.

The "tough week" is just the same old, same old.

We need a new approach to bring different results.

The club has hinted another asst coach may be brought in.

Something has to improve prior to season ticket season sales first deadline or else it could be a disappointing time for the club.

Gold RLFANS Member



Bigredwarrior wrote: I've not read anything to cause me these worries to be honest. When I read that it's going to be a tough pre season I read it as meaning it'll be mentally hard knowing we under performed so badly, not that the players will be excessively flogged for it!

I wonder if they get the trip to Florida again or will it be back to the army camp? Either way, I concur that we need some fresh thinking and some new blood.



Get an attacking coach in, give him the responsibility of moulding the attack and stay at Orrell to work on it. I've never understood warm weather pre season camps when you're preparing for a season which you'll be playing games in poor conditions for the first couple of months.



Get an attacking coach in, give him the responsibility of moulding the attack and stay at Orrell to work on it. I've never understood warm weather pre season camps when you're preparing for a season which you'll be playing games in poor conditions for the first couple of months.

They'll get sun on their backs over in Australia this year regardless. If they can hit their straps with the ball in the January cold and mud of Wigan, they'll find Australia a breeze.



Father Ted wrote: In his speech last night IL mentioned that in years 2010/11/12/13 we won 6 trophies in 4 years. In the 4 years since we have won 1 domestic trophy plus the WCC.



I agree with what's been said. We hear after every loss that next week's going to be a tough week in training. Again it's going to be a tough pre season.



Everyone who spoke talked about a disappointing end to a season and we need to improve.

So what changes are going to made to ensure that we see a massive improvement next year.

The "tough week" is just the same old, same old.

We need a new approach to bring different results.

The club has hinted another asst coach may be brought in.

Something has to improve prior to season ticket season sales first deadline or else it could be a disappointing time for the club.



I agree with this. After every defeat, SW repeated a variation of:



1 - we fell below our standards....

2 - they didn't see the best of us.....

3 - that's not a Wigan performance....



I agree with this. After every defeat, SW repeated a variation of:

1 - we fell below our standards....

2 - they didn't see the best of us.....

3 - that's not a Wigan performance....

The truth is that for the majority of the season, it was our standard and it was a Wigan performance. He's right that they didn't see the best of us and what we saw just wasn't good enough.

