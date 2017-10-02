WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:14 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
I shudder when I see lines from Wane basically threatening the players with a tough pre season as some sort of punishment for a poor season. I'm a fan who wants to see Wane stay but he needs to freshen things up bring some enjoyment to the group. Yes the players need to be as fit as they possibly can be but that should be left with the conditioners and Wane should concentrate on the work on the training field.

All the noise so far doesn't fill me with a lot of confidence that he can turn this round. I'd love to be proven wrong those because the guy loves Wigan. He's one of us and has done a lot for the club. He deserves an awful lot of respect for that.

Concur exactly with your thoughts.
My heart keeps saying another year for SW but when I heard the pre season nonsense then my head was saying enough is enough.
Without some new blood and new coaching i.e. techniques/ and or new coach I see no improvement on the horizon which fills me with dread.
I'm just hoping that with FPN, Gregson, Bretherton et al exiting that some new signings must be imminent
NickyKiss wrote:
I shudder when I see lines from Wane basically threatening the players with a tough pre season as some sort of punishment for a poor season. I'm a fan who wants to see Wane stay but he needs to freshen things up bring some enjoyment to the group. Yes the players need to be as fit as they possibly can be but that should be left with the conditioners and Wane should concentrate on the work on the training field.

All the noise so far doesn't fill me with a lot of confidence that he can turn this round. I'd love to be proven wrong those because the guy loves Wigan. He's one of us and has done a lot for the club. He deserves an awful lot of respect for that.


I feel exactly the same. I know it's early days and the season isn't officially over yet but nothing i have heard from the club or Wane fill me with any confidence at all. It's the same old. If we have so many players getting injured in training for the past 2 seasons then i shudder to think of the injury list for next season already if he is going to chain gang them. There are a few players who are out of shape and unfit but they should look at themselves for getting that way and the club should have been keeping an eye on it. Scott Taylor's love of McDonalds doesn't seem to affect him very much at Hull. It certainly did at Salford.
