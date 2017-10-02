Bigredwarrior wrote:
The announcement is Lockers!
I think that may have surprised a few players!
Players knew there was an announcement coming but I don't think they envisaged that it would be SOL.
Im obviously happy that SOL has signed a new contract however, if that isn't the start of a few new players then overall I don't see any potential improvement.
The players have already been advised that the pre-season training will be the hardest ever but that seems to be the same message rolled out every year
