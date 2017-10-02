Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Wigg'n wrote: Hill allegedly signing for Hull KR.



That would be plain bizarre. Bigredwarrior



Players like Hill and Curry would be on most players wish list but I suspect not realistic potential signings. I agree with Cruncher, Hill to HKR would be a very odd move. Azul Stevo's Armpit

Cruncher wrote: That would be plain bizarre.





That would be strange!

Doesn’t he live in Leigh/Wigan?

Surely he’ll have Saints, Wigan, Salford, even Leeds queuing up for him before trecking all the way to KR?



That would be strange!

Doesn't he live in Leigh/Wigan?

Surely he'll have Saints, Wigan, Salford, even Leeds queuing up for him before trecking all the way to KR?

Whatever problems there are at Wire, surely the departure of Smith and incoming new coach will see most problems resolved? Unless there's a bad egg? Wigg'n



Bigredwarrior wrote: Players like Hill and Curry would be on most players wish list but I suspect not realistic potential signings. I agree with Cruncher, Hill to HKR would be a very odd move.



Apparently also in for LMS, Murdoch-Masila and Lui. Would probably make them a top 8 side if they sign those 3 and Hill. Bigredwarrior



Wigg'n wrote: Apparently also in for LMS, Murdoch-Masila and Lui. Would probably make them a top 8 side if they sign those 3 and Hill.



Nothing wrong with big ambitions is there? LMS though? NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Bigredwarrior wrote: Nothing wrong with big ambitions is there? LMS though?





That's the same LMS who a guy on Facebook told me was one of a good number of players who deserved the dream team loose forward position before Lockers Bigredwarrior



NickyKiss wrote: That's the same LMS who a guy on Facebook told me was one of a good number of players who deserved the dream team loose forward position before Lockers





Oh dear, it makes you wonder what some people actually watch!! Itchy Arsenal

Free-scoring winger



Bigredwarrior wrote: The announcement is Lockers!

I think that may have surprised a few players!

Players knew there was an announcement coming but I don't think they envisaged that it would be SOL.

Im obviously happy that SOL has signed a new contract however, if that isn't the start of a few new players then overall I don't see any potential improvement.



The players have already been advised that the pre-season training will be the hardest ever but that seems to be the same message rolled out every year

