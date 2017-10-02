Father Ted wrote: Lockers has signed a new deal with us.

Didn't see FPN or Bretherton at last night's dinner.

Maybe some of those unhappy players at Wire may arrive at Wigan.

Well, we all know that FPN has been a big disappointment, and I'm not sure what Bretherton contributes. They're both big lads, and yet they play like lightweights.We're allegedly all in agreement that we want to construct a new team at Wigan (as much as is possible). So I suppose cutting loose those who are obviously doing nothing would at least start clearing some valuable cap space.