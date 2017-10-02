WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:59 am
Cruncher




Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Heard Gregson wanted out, unhappy with the way Wane treats other players, they had a fall out. Radz spoke to Gregson and now he's going.
Bretherton has been told to expect to be on loan or find another club.
FPN removed himself from the other players group WhatsApp chat, he's all but gone.

Lockers was disgusted with the offer Wigan offered him, so he's pushing for Toronto.

Also heard Joel has been given another 2 year deal.


Somehow this dire pediction no longer feels quite so dire.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:49 am
Father Ted




Lockers has signed a new deal with us.
Didn't see FPN or Bretherton at last night's dinner.
Maybe some of those unhappy players at Wire may arrive at Wigan.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 8:42 am
Wigg'n




Father Ted wrote:
Lockers has signed a new deal with us.
Didn't see FPN or Bretherton at last night's dinner.
Maybe some of those unhappy players at Wire may arrive at Wigan.


The only one I’d take is Currie so no doubt we will re-sign Jack Hughes
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 9:14 am
Cruncher




Father Ted wrote:
Lockers has signed a new deal with us.
Didn't see FPN or Bretherton at last night's dinner.
Maybe some of those unhappy players at Wire may arrive at Wigan.


Well, we all know that FPN has been a big disappointment, and I'm not sure what Bretherton contributes. They're both big lads, and yet they play like lightweights.

We're allegedly all in agreement that we want to construct a new team at Wigan (as much as is possible). So I suppose cutting loose those who are obviously doing nothing would at least start clearing some valuable cap space.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:21 am
Wigan6/Leeds1 Andy






Wigg'n wrote:
The only one I’d take is Currie so no doubt we will re-sign Jack Hughes


I'd take Hill in a heartbeat, probably Ratchford too.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 10:25 am
NickyKiss






I'd be willing to swap a whole host of players for Chris Hill or Ben Currie.

Is there supposed to be issues over at the Wire?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:07 am
RichieS




What issues are there at Warrington? Big enough to see Ben Currie, Ratchford or Hill leave? Currie would be an outstanding purchase, but I would imagine Saints, Leeds, Hull and even Cas would be interested too!
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 11:18 am
Cruncher




I love Currie, but do we need another backrower. Now we've re-signed Lockers, that's one area where we aren't weak.

For sheer practicality, I would prefer Hill and/or Ratchford.
