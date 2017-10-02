WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 6:59 am
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Heard Gregson wanted out, unhappy with the way Wane treats other players, they had a fall out. Radz spoke to Gregson and now he's going.
Bretherton has been told to expect to be on loan or find another club.
FPN removed himself from the other players group WhatsApp chat, he's all but gone.

Lockers was disgusted with the offer Wigan offered him, so he's pushing for Toronto.

Also heard Joel has been given another 2 year deal.


Somehow this dire pediction no longer feels quite so dire.
Post Mon Oct 02, 2017 7:49 am
Lockers has signed a new deal with us.
Didn't see FPN or Bretherton at last night's dinner.
Maybe some of those unhappy players at Wire may arrive at Wigan.
