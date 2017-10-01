WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:32 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1083
Location: God's little acre
Wigg'n wrote:
Toronto have signed Westerman for £130k so doubt they will splash out on Lockers too? Guessing he will stay with us.

Tierney gone to Wire
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:37 pm
Itchy Arsenal User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1083
Location: God's little acre
Rogues Gallery wrote:
Or go to Wire.

Stranger things have happened and although personally I would hate it if true it wouldn't surprise me
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:56 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 485
How late do I wait tonight before giving up on this new signing announcement :lol:
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 5:57 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5661
JWarriors wrote:
How late do I wait tonight before giving up on this new signing announcement :lol:


It’s the awards dinner tonight so guess it will be announced there if anywhere so probably 10.30? :D
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Oct 01, 2017 6:02 pm
JWarriors Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 485
Wigg'n wrote:
It’s the awards dinner tonight so guess it will be announced there if anywhere so probably 10.30? :D



Well past my bedtime then. I’m not holding my breath.

My expectations are that nearly everything will remain the same.
And judging by previous signings, if we are getting an Aussie half it could only be Green (as Finch and Barrett have retired).
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Azul, exiled Warrior, FlexWheeler, jonh, JWarriors, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Rogues Gallery, thepimp007, William Melvin Hicks and 337 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,641,5223,12676,2644,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 09:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  TODAY : 15:00
CH1
BARROW
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM