I like Drinkwater...although he only managed one try this year, he has 12 try assists and nearly 100 attacking kicks...can't help thinking Ben Reynolds would be a better "punt" for us at 7, certainly adds a kicking game and also cures the goalkicking situation.



Heard Gregson wanted out, unhappy with the way Wane treats other players, they had a fall out. Radz spoke to Gregson and now he's going.

Bretherton has been told to expect to be on loan or find another club.

FPN removed himself from the other players group WhatsApp chat, he's all but gone.



Lockers was disgusted with the offer Wigan offered him, so he's pushing for Toronto.



Another two year deal for Joel? Didn't he sign for two years earlier in the year? Meaning 2018 & 2019?

Josh Drinkwater is part of the reason Leigh have been relegated, he is nowhere near the standard required. Nowhere near good enough for the NRL or even SL.



I hope that's a joke about Joel?or it's a restructuring of his deal so he's on a lower wage.



IF any of this is true then it is a very worrying time for the club with a head coach who seems to be attempting to protect his position and surround himself with allies in what will ultimately be a futile attempt to retain in charge.

The only sensible move if the above it true is to see Bretherton go on loan.



CobraCraig wrote: I hope that's a joke about Joel?or it's a restructuring of his deal so he's on a lower wage.



Losing lockers would be a disaster too,yes he's missed a good chunk of the season (less than most this season though) but he's been brilliant when on the pitch and he should finish his playing career at Wigan,retire and go straight into our coaching staff.



Bigredwarrior wrote: Missed a good chunk of the season? He's played in 26 out of 34 games and we lost every game he missed. To miss 8 games at the age of 35 is more than reasonable and we should just give him whatever he wants!

