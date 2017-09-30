WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:13 pm
I like Drinkwater...although he only managed one try this year, he has 12 try assists and nearly 100 attacking kicks...can't help thinking Ben Reynolds would be a better "punt" for us at 7, certainly adds a kicking game and also cures the goalkicking situation.
Post Sat Sep 30, 2017 10:29 pm
Heard Gregson wanted out, unhappy with the way Wane treats other players, they had a fall out. Radz spoke to Gregson and now he's going.
Bretherton has been told to expect to be on loan or find another club.
FPN removed himself from the other players group WhatsApp chat, he's all but gone.

Lockers was disgusted with the offer Wigan offered him, so he's pushing for Toronto.

Also heard Joel has been given another 2 year deal.
