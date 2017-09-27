moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member



Itchy Arsenal wrote: I believe he regrets joining Wigan but not returning to the uk. His last interview on Wigan to he sounds disinterested but to be fair he seems quite shy so maybe he was more awkward than not interested.

Did you rate him last year in the NRL at 7?



I did actually; he looked effective at 7 for the NZW. But with Shaun Johnson in the team, they weren't reliant on him as a primary kicker.

moto748 wrote: I did actually; he looked effective at 7 for the NZW. But with Shaun Johnson in the team, they weren't reliant on him as a primary kicker.





Agree I though he was great last year. Frustratingly the best part of his game was being the controlling half whilst Johnson did his thing.



jonh wrote: I appreciate TL hasn't been great but we also need to look at Williams contribution. The dummy step go or grubbed to the winger aren't the only attributes a half should have.



I've been saying for a while - on occasion to some derision - that I think George Williams is the other part of our halfback problem



It's not that he's not a potentially good player, but he's still got a lot to do to prove himself. And yet, thanks to what sounds like a couple of ridiculous offers from other clubs over the last close season, everyone's suddenly treating him like Andy Gregory Mk. II. Well, he's a long way from that. He's a physical presence on the field, for sure, but a lot of his decision-making is very green. I'm also starting to wonder if the 'lob to the corner', which maybe works 1 time in 10, is the only real string to his bow.



Prematurely or not, he is now one of our regular pivots, so we have to live with this. But we need a much improved George Williams next season if we are to catch up any lost ground.



Is Manfredi retiring?

The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Is Manfredi retiring?



Don't know how reliable the source is but someone on twitter saying that Tommy has gone into coaching and FPN, Gregson and Bretherton have been released with immediate effect



KingRoss11 wrote: Don’t know how reliable the source is but someone on twitter saying that Tommy has gone into coaching and FPN, Gregson and Bretherton have been released with immediate effect



Gregson? must be a personal thing surely?

Wigg'n wrote: must be a personal thing surely? Gregson?must be a personal thing surely?



Yeah I find that one strange but we must be trying to free up cap space for some new players



Watching the million pound game and Sam Moa and Anthony Maria both impressive props. I be quite content if we took a punt on Josh Drinkwater too! Looks like he could be a good player with a good kicking game.



