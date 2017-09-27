jonh wrote: I appreciate TL hasn't been great but we also need to look at Williams contribution. The dummy step go or grubbed to the winger aren't the only attributes a half should have.

I've been saying for a while - on occasion to some derision - that I think George Williams is the other part of our halfback problemIt's not that he's not a potentially good player, but he's still got a lot to do to prove himself. And yet, thanks to what sounds like a couple of ridiculous offers from other clubs over the last close season, everyone's suddenly treating him like Andy Gregory Mk. II. Well, he's a long way from that. He's a physical presence on the field, for sure, but a lot of his decision-making is very green. I'm also starting to wonder if the 'lob to the corner', which maybe works 1 time in 10, is the only real string to his bow.Prematurely or not, he is now one of our regular pivots, so we have to live with this. But we need a much improved George Williams next season if we are to catch up any lost ground.That said, I still think Tommy is our main problem. Lots of respect for his previous stint at Wigan, but last season he was a disaster. He needs to be replaced ASAP.