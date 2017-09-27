WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 7:37 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2533
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I believe he regrets joining Wigan but not returning to the uk. His last interview on Wigan to he sounds disinterested but to be fair he seems quite shy so maybe he was more awkward than not interested.
Did you rate him last year in the NRL at 7?


I did actually; he looked effective at 7 for the NZW. But with Shaun Johnson in the team, they weren't reliant on him as a primary kicker.
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:06 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16545
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
moto748 wrote:
I did actually; he looked effective at 7 for the NZW. But with Shaun Johnson in the team, they weren't reliant on him as a primary kicker.



Agree I though he was great last year. Frustratingly the best part of his game was being the controlling half whilst Johnson did his thing.

I appreciate TL hasn't been great but we also need to look at Williams contribution. The dummy step go or grubbed to the winger aren't the only attributes a half should have.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 7:40 am
Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13568
jonh wrote:
I appreciate TL hasn't been great but we also need to look at Williams contribution. The dummy step go or grubbed to the winger aren't the only attributes a half should have.


I've been saying for a while - on occasion to some derision - that I think George Williams is the other part of our halfback problem

It's not that he's not a potentially good player, but he's still got a lot to do to prove himself. And yet, thanks to what sounds like a couple of ridiculous offers from other clubs over the last close season, everyone's suddenly treating him like Andy Gregory Mk. II. Well, he's a long way from that. He's a physical presence on the field, for sure, but a lot of his decision-making is very green. I'm also starting to wonder if the 'lob to the corner', which maybe works 1 time in 10, is the only real string to his bow.

Prematurely or not, he is now one of our regular pivots, so we have to live with this. But we need a much improved George Williams next season if we are to catch up any lost ground.

That said, I still think Tommy is our main problem. Lots of respect for his previous stint at Wigan, but last season he was a disaster. He needs to be replaced ASAP.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 28, 2017 10:43 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 113
Is Manfredi retiring?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Sep 29, 2017 7:10 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13946
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
Is Manfredi retiring?


yes, hes found a new job: http://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-4141461 ... nch-island
