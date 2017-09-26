WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:26 am
Last Son of Wigan wrote:
Sam Tomkins could be the best 7 in SL given time.

I think this is our best chance in the short term at least. Escare at FB, Leuluai to hooker, McIlorum on the bench. I'd try to sell Powell if at all viable as Shorrocks and Ganson have more potential at 7 and 9 respectively, so use them as cover. People throwing some of these names about and saying we should move on X, Y and Z don't seem to comprehend that we have a salary cap and no big earners off contract.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 10:35 am
It's on the other board that he's re-signed with us for 2 years.
For him to consider Toronto then I'd imagine they must have put a playing/coaching package together for him.
Toronto don't have a salary cap.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 11:59 am
Father Ted wrote:
It's on the other board that he's re-signed with us for 2 years.
For him to consider Toronto then I'd imagine they must have put a playing/coaching package together for him.
Toronto don't have a salary cap.


Toronto have the same salary cap as everyone else, Inc. Marquee players.
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 6:32 pm
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Ive also heard that TL regrets coming back to Wigan from the same source and from another guy who is usually pretty good re any rumours around the club.


I thought he came back because his missus was homesick?
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Tue Sep 26, 2017 8:42 pm
moto748 wrote:
I thought he came back because his missus was homesick?

I believe he regrets joining Wigan but not returning to the uk. His last interview on Wigan to he sounds disinterested but to be fair he seems quite shy so maybe he was more awkward than not interested.
Did you rate him last year in the NRL at 7?
Re: Lockers to Toronto ???
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 6:51 am
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I believe he regrets joining Wigan but not returning to the uk. His last interview on Wigan to he sounds disinterested but to be fair he seems quite shy so maybe he was more awkward than not interested.
Did you rate him last year in the NRL at 7?


Perhaps he thought he could do better than join the team who at the time were Champions.

Yet on the form he's shown for us, he'd have been better signing for one of the relegation contenders.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 10:55 am
Alffi_7 wrote:
Toronto have the same salary cap as everyone else, Inc. Marquee players.


maybe not as it will be in $, like catalans is in euros, the lack of value of the pound at the moment means Catalans have a larger cap
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 12:18 pm
Pieman wrote:
maybe not as it will be in $, like catalans is in euros, the lack of value of the pound at the moment means Catalans have a larger cap


I'm not sure whether they are paid in GBP or CAD to be honest.

Any benefit of foreign exchange rates will be limited to any currency fluctuations in that specific year though will it not? As the RFL will surely rebase their salary cap each year, and tie it to latest figures?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 1:51 pm
Alffi_7 wrote:
I'm not sure whether they are paid in GBP or CAD to be honest.

Any benefit of foreign exchange rates will be limited to any currency fluctuations in that specific year though will it not? As the RFL will surely rebase their salary cap each year, and tie it to latest figures?


Most businesses have a hedge rate. This is set at the beginning of the year so that they are less influenced by currency fluctuations for the year/season.
So for instance if the salary cap was £2 million and the hedge rate set at 1.10 Euro = £1 then Catalan would have
2.1 million Euros as a salary cap set at the beginning of the season / whatever the agreed date is.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Sep 27, 2017 3:03 pm
See Leeds have stated their business early Nathanial Peteru 6'5" Prop from the Titans. Not a household name but a big lad with plenty of go forward.

Can't judge our recruitment till we take the field in 2018 however it will be frustrating should we not been looking to improve upfront like we desperately need to do and players like this have been picked up by our main rivals.
