Leythersteve wrote: Just read a report stating that Nobby is sniffing around Lockers. Wonder if true

Just spoke to a guy who knows a few of the players at Wigan and he told me the interest from Toronto is real and SOL is thinking quite seriously of moving there. He didn't know but I assume Toronto have probably offered a 2 year deal whilst we are offering a 1 year deal. I wonder if this is why SOL didn't play at the weekend??Ive also heard that TL regrets coming back to Wigan from the same source and from another guy who is usually pretty good re any rumours around the club.