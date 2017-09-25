WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:14 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21210
Location: WIGAN
MadDogg wrote:
If Catalans go down (and sadly I think they will) would anyone be interested in taking Casty or Moa? Not been great this year from what Iv seen but may be worth considering.


Moa yes but probably no on Casty, he's no better then what we have. I recall Wane not being too flattering about Casty before the Roosters game in 2014.

Am I going mad in thinking Luke Walsh would improve us? I know his defence isn't crash hot but he's creative, has a kicking game and his goal kicking and drop goals could be invaluable in big games.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 7:43 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1103
NickyKiss wrote:
Moa yes but probably no on Casty, he's no better then what we have. I recall Wane not being too flattering about Casty before the Roosters game in 2014.

Am I going mad in thinking Luke Walsh would improve us? I know his defence isn't crash hot but he's creative, has a kicking game and his goal kicking and drop goals could be invaluable in big games.



I thought about Walsh but I've heard he's going to Salford. I used to rip him to buts when he was at Saints so I'd struggle with him at Wigan!!
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:00 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21210
Location: WIGAN
Bigredwarrior wrote:
I thought about Walsh but I've heard he's going to Salford. I used to rip him to buts when he was at Saints so I'd struggle with him at Wigan!!


It's probably a sign of just how directionless we are in the halves that I'd consider a player like Walsh. Looking around super league there aren't a lot of options but there's still a couple who could improve us. There must be some viable options down under also. One things for certain, we can't go in to 2018 with Williams and Leuluai in the halves.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:09 pm
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1103
NickyKiss wrote:
It's probably a sign of just how directionless we are in the halves that I'd consider a player like Walsh. Looking around super league there aren't a lot of options but there's still a couple who could improve us. There must be some viable options down under also. One things for certain, we can't go in to 2018 with Williams and Leuluai in the halves.


I've been a 'glass half full' supporter all season but towards the end I lost all hope. We were completely bereft of attacking prowess and I got sick to death of seeing TL just put the same crap up n under to the right edge.
I totally agree that changes have to be made and we need somebody to partner Williams in the halves who can take control of the game and allow George to play what opens up in front of him. That ain't Tommy. Somebody like Walsh would at least give us a kicking game with more than one dimension.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:24 pm
moto748 Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2528
NickyKiss wrote:

Am I going mad in thinking Luke Walsh would improve us?


Has it come to this? Personally I'd rather have a younger player, even a not-quite-good-enough-for-the-NRL one like Jacob Miller.

It only seems a few years ago that the consensus was that Liam Finn wasn't SL quality; now we look at him with envy.
Post Mon Sep 25, 2017 8:39 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21210
Location: WIGAN
moto748 wrote:
Has it come to this? Personally I'd rather have a younger player, even a not-quite-good-enough-for-the-NRL one like Jacob Miller.

It only seems a few years ago that the consensus was that Liam Finn wasn't SL quality; now we look at him with envy.



We need a balance and a partner to help bring the best out of Williams. Guys like Miller and Mellor (another name I seen somebody mention) are too similar imo.

A good partner for Williams needs to be a talker, needs to have a good long kicking game and needs to be able to organise the team (especially in the absence of Lockers).
