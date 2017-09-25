NickyKiss wrote: It's probably a sign of just how directionless we are in the halves that I'd consider a player like Walsh. Looking around super league there aren't a lot of options but there's still a couple who could improve us. There must be some viable options down under also. One things for certain, we can't go in to 2018 with Williams and Leuluai in the halves.

I've been a 'glass half full' supporter all season but towards the end I lost all hope. We were completely bereft of attacking prowess and I got sick to death of seeing TL just put the same crap up n under to the right edge.I totally agree that changes have to be made and we need somebody to partner Williams in the halves who can take control of the game and allow George to play what opens up in front of him. That ain't Tommy. Somebody like Walsh would at least give us a kicking game with more than one dimension.