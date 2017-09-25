MadDogg wrote: If Catalans go down (and sadly I think they will) would anyone be interested in taking Casty or Moa? Not been great this year from what Iv seen but may be worth considering.

Moa yes but probably no on Casty, he's no better then what we have. I recall Wane not being too flattering about Casty before the Roosters game in 2014.Am I going mad in thinking Luke Walsh would improve us? I know his defence isn't crash hot but he's creative, has a kicking game and his goal kicking and drop goals could be invaluable in big games.