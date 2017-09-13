WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 2:44 pm
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 599
ksm1701 wrote:
Liam Sutcliffe has signed a new 4 year deal at Leeds so that's that rumour put to bed.

https://www.therhinos.co.uk/2017/09/13/sutcliffe-signs-new-four-year-deal-leeds-rhinos/

On a side note - it seems unusual for this site that any potential new signings aren't being named by posters on here at this stage of the season.

Wonder if those who used to be regularly 'in the know' don't post on here anymore, or if there'll be no new blood arriving next season?


We could see an off season without any significant signing. I'm struggling to think of any 1st teamers out of contract. Without players leaving there will be no cap space to bring anyone in. A lot will depend on whether SOL goes round again and whether TL starts coaching a year early.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Sep 13, 2017 10:38 pm
CobraCraig
Joined: Tue Jan 23, 2007 12:11 pm
Posts: 370
ksm1701 wrote:
Liam Sutcliffe has signed a new 4 year deal at Leeds so that's that rumour put to bed.

https://www.therhinos.co.uk/2017/09/13/sutcliffe-signs-new-four-year-deal-leeds-rhinos/

On a side note - it seems unusual for this site that any potential new signings aren't being named by posters on here at this stage of the season.

Wonder if those who used to be regularly 'in the know' don't post on here anymore, or if there'll be no new blood arriving next season?


Could be smoke and mirrors but I'm pretty sure Wane has said there will be no incomings, although the main rumour flying around seems to be FPN leaving.If that's true I would like to think we would be in for a replacement.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 5:07 am
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16530
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I'd be very surprised if Hoffman was not in a Wigan shirt next year. Being honest I'm on the fence about if that is a good thing.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 6:42 am
Cruncher
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13522
jonh wrote:
I'd be very surprised if Hoffman was not in a Wigan shirt next year. Being honest I'm on the fence about if that is a good thing.


I'd expect him to give more than FPN, but I agree that I wouldn't be excited by such a signing. Too old and not really a front-rower.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 7:22 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21182
Location: WIGAN
Toronto are being linked with an out of contract Ukuma Ta'ai from Huddersfield. I'd sooner we went for somebody like him as an impact player from the bench.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 9:48 am
PurpleCheeseWarrior
Joined: Thu Apr 09, 2015 3:16 pm
Posts: 624
Cruncher wrote:
I'd expect him to give more than FPN, but I agree that I wouldn't be excited by such a signing. Too old and not really a front-rower.


After seeing the impact that someone like Mark Minichiello has had for Hull (at 35/36?) and how important Lockers still is for us, I see no reason why Hoffman can't be a very good signing. And I reckon he's big enough to transition into a ball playing prop for us or even put Lockers to prop and Hoffman to Loose.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:05 am
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12460
He was great for us last time around, but I don't think it would be a good move. Second row is our strongest position, and asking a 33 year old to move to the other side of the world and play well in an unfamiliar position doesn't sound like a recipe for success to me. If Catalans go down (hope they don't) maybe we can tempt one of theirs, that's assuming we can get FPN off the books.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 10:52 am
Cruncher
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13522
PurpleCheeseWarrior wrote:
After seeing the impact that someone like Mark Minichiello has had for Hull (at 35/36?) and how important Lockers still is for us, I see no reason why Hoffman can't be a very good signing. And I reckon he's big enough to transition into a ball playing prop for us or even put Lockers to prop and Hoffman to Loose.


I'd be happy to be proved wrong, but I just wish we could get a crumper of a prop from somewhere ... the kind of player I thought FPN was going to be.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Thu Sep 14, 2017 1:50 pm
jonh
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16530
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
My issue with Hoffman isn't his professionalism or his leadership. My main concern is that he is the most penalised player in the NRL this year and I understand was high up the charts last year. Signs he is slowing down year on year and also last thing we need is another penalty machine.
