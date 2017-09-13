ksm1701 wrote:

Liam Sutcliffe has signed a new 4 year deal at Leeds so that's that rumour put to bed.On a side note - it seems unusual for this site that any potential new signings aren't being named by posters on here at this stage of the season.Wonder if those who used to be regularly 'in the know' don't post on here anymore, or if there'll be no new blood arriving next season?