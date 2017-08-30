The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
He's been superb in the NRL
His stock seems to have taken a bit of a battering with Souths not doing much these past couple of years but it's such a tough and even comp that I don't write much in to that.
If he comes to Wire they'll win things, it's as simple as that. Let's just hope it's a rumour.
