Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 10:07 am
Pieman
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Apr 14, 2010 6:34 pm
Posts: 2480
Location: Atherton
Wigg'n wrote:
You sleep posting mate? That's definitely a dream :D


I know :(
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Wed Aug 30, 2017 11:44 am
The Whiffy Kipper
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Mar 30, 2017 11:40 am
Posts: 106
Pieman wrote:
Croker from canberra

He's signed a new contract with Canberra which will keep him there till end of 2020
All the good music has already been written by people with wigs and stuff.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Fri Sep 01, 2017 10:54 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 1044
Location: God's little acre
Heard tonight that Maguire is going to Wire next season.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sat Sep 02, 2017 7:09 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21151
Location: WIGAN
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
Heard tonight that Maguire is going to Wire next season.


It was in a gossip column in Oz.

I'll be gutted to see that happen simply because we know what a great coach he is.
