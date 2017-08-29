Joel has played two games at prop this season and they were his best two performances since he came back to the club so I wouldn't rule him out of that position just yet.



Collectively we need more from a few guys in that front row. There's to much inconsistency and too much going through the motions going on (to then try and peak in big games). All the props this year have had some really good games but they've always backed that up with a half interested effort (or five).



I really rate Sutton and I feel his inconsistency can be excused due to his age (and in fairness he's been more consistent then the others) but the likes of Tautai, FPN, Flower (before injury) and even Clubb have blown hot and cold. Our props deserve to be under the spotlight because they get as much protection as any props in the game. They have a teamwhos outside backs are asked to do more work then anyone else's in the league and they aren't asked to play for long minutes. In return they should be running riot in the time they're on the field.