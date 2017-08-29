WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:20 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Don't think Garbut is what we want.
Rumours were around FPN may leave so we'd need at least one prop. Whether he does or not Joel could well find himself in the front row next year.
That would give us Flower, Clubb, TT, Joel, Sutton & Bretherton. There should be enough size and power for us there.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:26 pm
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Is that a joke? Where exactly is the size or power there?
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:40 pm
hatty User avatar
I tend to agree with you, we have the smallest team in the league and need some size
1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:15 pm
RichieS User avatar
That is zero improvement. I really don't see Joel as a prop forward, if anything, other than 2nd row he should be covering SOL at 13.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:24 pm
Trainman Cheeky half-back
Our props are clearly playing to instructions. IMO they are all good players and capeable of al lot more meters than the current stats show. Wane's obsession with them to preserve energy for dominating the rook is the reason their stats.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Tue Aug 29, 2017 9:30 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Joel has played two games at prop this season and they were his best two performances since he came back to the club so I wouldn't rule him out of that position just yet.

Collectively we need more from a few guys in that front row. There's to much inconsistency and too much going through the motions going on (to then try and peak in big games). All the props this year have had some really good games but they've always backed that up with a half interested effort (or five).

I really rate Sutton and I feel his inconsistency can be excused due to his age (and in fairness he's been more consistent then the others) but the likes of Tautai, FPN, Flower (before injury) and even Clubb have blown hot and cold. Our props deserve to be under the spotlight because they get as much protection as any props in the game. They have a teamwhos outside backs are asked to do more work then anyone else's in the league and they aren't asked to play for long minutes. In return they should be running riot in the time they're on the field.
