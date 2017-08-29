|
Bang
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Sep 27, 2006 6:04 pm
Posts: 8679
Location: LDZ
|
Lilley signed a new deal at Leeds about a month ago. Nothing announced regarding Sutcliffe though + I noticed Williams + Burgess being abit pally with him after the game at HQ recently. Could be a done deal.
|
YEAH LIKE WHATEVER!
TEAM UP! TEAM UP!
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:14 am
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12428
|
NickyKiss wrote:
Patton could add what we need but is inexperienced but Brierkey is just a total no go for me. He is everything we don't need in a half and a pairing of him and Williams would be even less balanced then his pairing with Leuluai.
We'd probably have to go overseas for a halfback with the skills we require. The only viable option I can think of over here is Danny Brough. He's obviously not got long left but I still wouldn't be against a punt on him for a year or two. His kicking game is as good as ever and there's no doubt in my mind he'd be an improvement on what we're running with at the minute.
Brough has the skills but he seems to lack self control, 3 yellow cards so far this season and 7th most penalised player in the league (he has given away more penalties than any Wigan player). I can't see that improving at a club with the increased pressure of larger crowds, regular finals/knock out games/Saints derbys, and extremely critical spectators. Probably a moot point anyway, as I'm guessing he would have signed for one of the top sides long ago if he was going to, surely he will have had offers.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 10:51 am
|
FIOS
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Nov 03, 2010 5:06 pm
Posts: 3264
|
I don't think we need to sign a 7. Sam to the halves and Escare at fullback next year would be our best option. Leuluai to hooker or retire. What we need is a utility back ala Sarginson to cover injuries, we have really missed that this year having to play tierney at fullback during our long run of losses.
Also when are the recruitment staff going to sign a decent prop? We have been gagging for one for as long as I can remember and the stats from FPN and Clubb in the cup final (something like 60 meters BETWEEN them) is an embarrassment. I am a huge fan of Clubb but that is a massive let down especially in a cup final.
|
Please support Joining Jack and run the Wigan 10k on 6th September 2015. Details at //www.wigan10k.co.uk
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 2:56 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12428
|
Jerome Guisset coming over to the UK looking for a gig. Not sure he is a good fit for us though.
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:14 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jul 04, 2005 10:24 am
Posts: 803
Location: Formerly of Whelley via The River Caves, but now in the next best thing, Chorley!
|
Grimmy wrote:
Jerome Guisset coming over to the UK looking for a gig. Not sure he is a good fit for us though.
Isn't he long retired and now on the Catalans coaching staff?
|
'Do you remember when we had that meeting in Orlando? We talked about how we were knocked out the previous year by Leeds. And at the end, I asked you one question. "Do you want to be a semi-final team? Or do you want to do something special?" You all said you wanted to win. But talking is easy – it needed you to believe. It needed you to work hard – harder than you had – and make sacrifices. You did all that. you worked for each other. You stuck together when it was tough. And because of your efforts, you sit here tonight as champions. I'm proud of you. Be proud of yourselves. You've done something special.'
Shaun Wane's post-Grand Final speech. 5th October 2013.
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 11:16 pm
Posts: 473
|
Not sure why we're talking about signing younger 7's from other clubs. For me it's either sign an established top class 7. Or just try Sam and are we forgetting Shorrocks?
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 4:28 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1053
|
JWarriors wrote:
Not sure why we're talking about signing younger 7's from other clubs. For me it's either sign an established top class 7. Or just try Sam and are we forgetting Shorrocks?
It's nothing to do with age it's everything to do with ability. We need a 7 who can kick far better than we do at the minute. I'm not sure moving ST to 7 addresses our kicking problems.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:13 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 21141
Location: WIGAN
|
FIOS wrote:
I don't think we need to sign a 7. Sam to the halves and Escare at fullback next year would be our best option. Leuluai to hooker or retire. What we need is a utility back ala Sarginson to cover injuries, we have really missed that this year having to play tierney at fullback during our long run of losses.
Also when are the recruitment staff going to sign a decent prop? We have been gagging for one for as long as I can remember and the stats from FPN and Clubb in the cup final (something like 60 meters BETWEEN them) is an embarrassment. I am a huge fan of Clubb but that is a massive let down especially in a cup final.
I think everyone think the world of Clubb but it's not the first time he's not not been at his best in a final. There's a few Wigan players who've been guilty of letting Finals pass them by to be fair.
You'd have to question why he started tbh. His form has been very good off the bench then all of a sudden he's thrown in to start.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 5:59 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5592
|
On the Leeds board someone has posted that Garbutt has been asked to leave. Might not be true but if it is I would definitely take him, he'd add some great size to our pack, strong avg. gain, low errors, good tackle % and is hard as nails.
|
|
Tue Aug 29, 2017 8:02 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 839
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Wigg'n wrote:
On the Leeds board someone has posted that Garbutt has been asked to leave. Might not be true but if it is I would definitely take him, he'd add some great size to our pack, strong avg. gain, low errors, good tackle % and is hard as nails.
No thanks if Leeds don't want him why should we, injury probe.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bad Leg Strikes, Bigredwarrior, Builth Wells Wire, exiled Warrior, Finfin, hatty, Itchy Arsenal, jonh, marathonman, McGuireofrEngland, mk_fc, Pieman, RichieS, Wilde 3, World of Redboy and 213 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk