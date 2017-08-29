I don't think we need to sign a 7. Sam to the halves and Escare at fullback next year would be our best option. Leuluai to hooker or retire. What we need is a utility back ala Sarginson to cover injuries, we have really missed that this year having to play tierney at fullback during our long run of losses.
Also when are the recruitment staff going to sign a decent prop? We have been gagging for one for as long as I can remember and the stats from FPN and Clubb in the cup final (something like 60 meters BETWEEN them) is an embarrassment. I am a huge fan of Clubb but that is a massive let down especially in a cup final.