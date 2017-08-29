NickyKiss wrote: Patton could add what we need but is inexperienced but Brierkey is just a total no go for me. He is everything we don't need in a half and a pairing of him and Williams would be even less balanced then his pairing with Leuluai.



We'd probably have to go overseas for a halfback with the skills we require. The only viable option I can think of over here is Danny Brough. He's obviously not got long left but I still wouldn't be against a punt on him for a year or two. His kicking game is as good as ever and there's no doubt in my mind he'd be an improvement on what we're running with at the minute.

Brough has the skills but he seems to lack self control, 3 yellow cards so far this season and 7th most penalised player in the league (he has given away more penalties than any Wigan player). I can't see that improving at a club with the increased pressure of larger crowds, regular finals/knock out games/Saints derbys, and extremely critical spectators. Probably a moot point anyway, as I'm guessing he would have signed for one of the top sides long ago if he was going to, surely he will have had offers.