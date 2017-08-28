WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League - Super 8s Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

Post a reply
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:09 am
Tricky Dicky User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Nov 04, 2004 6:23 pm
Posts: 5839
Location: Wigan
Has anyone heard we are in for the Sutcliffe lad from Leeds. He can play 13 and is a goal kicker.

Personally I would be dipping in to welsh union to sign Botica. He could play centre and is a good goal kicker
"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"

"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"

"The Culture needs to Change"

"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"

"We will be fitter than we have ever been"

"We will do contact like we have never done before"


"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"


SHAUN WANE 2009
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Mon Aug 28, 2017 11:39 am
Bigredwarrior Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 1044
Tricky Dicky wrote:
Has anyone heard we are in for the Sutcliffe lad from Leeds. He can play 13 and is a goal kicker.

Personally I would be dipping in to welsh union to sign Botica. He could play centre and is a good goal kicker


I haven't heard anything about Sutcliffe but I'd take that all day long. A back 3 of Faz, Bateman and Sutcliffe after Lockers hangs up his boots (I dread that day) is probably as good as we could ask for.
I'm not sure about bringing in a RU player unless it was Farrell. I think Gildart is one we really need to keep and I'm a Gelling fan. I think we have more pressing needs than replacing a centre.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, Bal, Bigredwarrior, ChrisA, CM Punk, Finfin, Froggy, Grimmy, Hessle Roader, ian.birchall, MadDogg, mwindass, P-J, Paddyfc, Pieman, PurpleCheeseWarrior, RichieS, rover 2000, Sweaty Betty's, themightynortherner, Trainman, Tricky Dicky, TruffleSniffer, Wigg'n and 228 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORDYOUR TEAM
4,622,8791,52276,1994,491SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
BRADFORD
v
BATLEY  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  TODAY : 15:00
8s
ROCHDALE
v
OLDHAM  
  TODAY : 19:00
8s
TOULOUSE
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Thu 31st Aug : 10:50
NRL
NQL COWBOYS
v
BRISBANE
TV
  
  Thu 31st Aug : 20:00
SL
LEEDS
v
HULL FC
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 10:50
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
CASTLEFORD  
 > Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 1st Sep : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 10:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
CANBERRA
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
HEMEL  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 20:00
8s
LONDON
v
WARRINGTON
TV
  
  Sat 2nd Sep : 21:30
CH1
TORONTO
v
WHITEHAVEN
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 07:00
NRL
ST GEORGE
v
CANTERBURY
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 09:30
NRL
WESTS
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 14:30
CH1
CELTIC
v
COVENTY  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
HUNSLET
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
CH1
GLOUC
v
OXFORD  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
HALIFAX
v
CATALANS  
  Sun 3rd Sep : 15:00
8s
LEIGH
v
WIDNES  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM