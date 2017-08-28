Has anyone heard we are in for the Sutcliffe lad from Leeds. He can play 13 and is a goal kicker. Personally I would be dipping in to welsh union to sign Botica. He could play centre and is a good goal kicker

"We Need to start running hard and smashing people"



"We are going to be fitter than we have ever been"



"The Culture needs to Change"



"We need to be getting to Old Trafford and Wembley and winning games"



"We will be fitter than we have ever been"



"We will do contact like we have never done before"





"WE WILL DO THINGS THE WIGAN WAY"





SHAUN WANE 2009