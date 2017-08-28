Tricky Dicky wrote:
Has anyone heard we are in for the Sutcliffe lad from Leeds. He can play 13 and is a goal kicker.
Personally I would be dipping in to welsh union to sign Botica. He could play centre and is a good goal kicker
I haven't heard anything about Sutcliffe but I'd take that all day long. A back 3 of Faz, Bateman and Sutcliffe after Lockers hangs up his boots (I dread that day) is probably as good as we could ask for.
I'm not sure about bringing in a RU player unless it was Farrell. I think Gildart is one we really need to keep and I'm a Gelling fan. I think we have more pressing needs than replacing a centre.
