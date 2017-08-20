jonh wrote: Let's look at our weaknesses and address them. We are desperately in need of a half and a prop.



Can't really understand the Hoffman signing (assuming he does return). He is and has been a very good player but it isn't like we are light in the back row.



I expected a big game from FPN yesterday but it didn't happen and I don't think his performances in the main have been up to standard.



Tommy, I'm so disappointed by. Last year he was great at NZ Warriors but for whatever reason it just hasn't happened.



I'm also hoping for a major shake up with the coaching staff.

I'm very much a 'glass half full' fan but the last 2 seasons have shown glaring holes that need to be filled. I was delighted when Smith left and TL came back and at the start of the season, he guided us around very well which let Williams to wreak havoc. He was unplayable at times but for some reason after TL came back from his injury the spark just isn't there. I'm sure they both have it in them still but it isn't firing.Tomkins is a different player to the one who left but for me is still a key figure in our future. FB or HB I'm not sure. What yesterday showed was that a great kicking game can win big games. Hull kicked us off the park and Brough has done time and time again for Huddersfield. Our kicking by game is poor and I'm not sure moving ST to the halves addresses that.The forwards are clearly playing to instructions. We play 'back sets' far too often for my liking and I'd like to see our big lads run hard and straight out of our half. Will a new prop do that? Not if they're instructed to leave it to the backs.I don't know what the answer is but we're really not far off. With the squad we have and the potential we have we could be on the verge of a really dominant few years but we just need something to click. As I say, I can't put my finger on it but a better kicking game would certainly give us an extra few percent.