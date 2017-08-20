Father Ted wrote:
SBW is probably the most famous rugby player in the world.
Whatever contract he is offered it will need a substantial amount to sign him. Can't see the club actually landing him. By then Lockers will have finished and I'd imagine Sam T would be on a lower salary therefore money may be available. That is unless a real quality player on top money has been brought in to replace Lockers. I'd be very happy with SBW in a Wigan shirt but the logistics appear against it.
The days of Wigan getting the cheque book out are a distant memory I am afraid. Those were the days when even the likes of Wally Lewis playing in the cherry & white was a distinct possibility.
IMHO our chairman won't spend to increase the quality of the squad. And far too many of our fans will accept mediocrity because they equate winning trophies with having high quality players/club. Even though most of this season we have been producing embarassing dross. There is a voting thread at the moment that a boring win is the be all and end all for Wigan. Sorry not for me. Brought up on Wigan; the best club in the world.