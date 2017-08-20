WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 7:42 pm
James Graham, Cheyse Blair
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 9:32 pm
The Whiffy Kipper wrote:
James Graham, Cheyse Blair

Graham has allegedly already signed for St George, just hasn’t been announced yet.
Re: Rumours and signings v9
Post Sun Aug 20, 2017 11:42 pm
ksm1701 wrote:
Graham has allegedly already signed for St George, just hasn’t been announced yet.
was a wish more than anything, you can just see how livid the saints fans would be if it happened, be like Gary Connolly all over again :lol:
