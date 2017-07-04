Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am Posts: 801 Location: Around the three Sisters
NickyKiss wrote:
There's all sorts of options we could go for but ultimately the vast majority are a gamble aren't they. Young or old, first grader or up and comer, you aren't going to get any guarantees of success if you're not buying Thurston, Cronk etc.
If Hodkinson is a steady Eddie type who'll keep things simple, make minimal errors and has a kicking game then for me he's ideal! We have flashy players at fullback, at stand off and across the backline but we miss the glue to hold it together. Smith wasn't that man, nor is Leuluai (although he'd still be a top hooker) and Shorrocks is being held back by injuries. We need a Paul Deacon style player for me.
Warrington hope that Hodkinson will take Gidleys place strong rumours
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am Posts: 21004 Location: WIGAN
Ashton Bears wrote:
Warrington hope that Hodkinson will take Gidleys place strong rumours
Yeah saw that earlier on some website or other. They'll certainly be in for a halfback (along with numerous other players you'd think) and it seems like he's available. They were also linked with Ben Reynolds.
