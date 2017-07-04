NickyKiss wrote:

There's all sorts of options we could go for but ultimately the vast majority are a gamble aren't they. Young or old, first grader or up and comer, you aren't going to get any guarantees of success if you're not buying Thurston, Cronk etc.



If Hodkinson is a steady Eddie type who'll keep things simple, make minimal errors and has a kicking game then for me he's ideal! We have flashy players at fullback, at stand off and across the backline but we miss the glue to hold it together. Smith wasn't that man, nor is Leuluai (although he'd still be a top hooker) and Shorrocks is being held back by injuries. We need a Paul Deacon style player for me.