WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Jun 30, 2017 4:11 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20987
Location: WIGAN
moto748 wrote:
The days of getting a Kenny or a Barrett are long gone indeed, but let's not forget there are only 32 available berths for halves in the NRL, and they produce a hell of a lot of good players. They can't all get a game. We are often quick to write off anyone who isn't Cooper Cronk as a 'has-been' or a 'never was', or a 'journeyman'. I've probably been a bit harsh on Hodkinson (no 'g' in it!), who is clearly good enough for Superleague. He's just a bit dull, and not the kind of player to 'make things happen'. Personally I'd love it if, for once, we recruited a relatively young Aussie. along the lines of Jacob Miller, instead of someone in the twilight of their career. Maybe there was a chance to get Lolo when he left the Warriors; someone like that.



There's all sorts of options we could go for but ultimately the vast majority are a gamble aren't they. Young or old, first grader or up and comer, you aren't going to get any guarantees of success if you're not buying Thurston, Cronk etc.

If Hodkinson is a steady Eddie type who'll keep things simple, make minimal errors and has a kicking game then for me he's ideal! We have flashy players at fullback, at stand off and across the backline but we miss the glue to hold it together. Smith wasn't that man, nor is Leuluai (although he'd still be a top hooker) and Shorrocks is being held back by injuries. We need a Paul Deacon style player for me.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Cruncher, Itchy Arsenal, Mash Butty, NickyKiss, PurpleCheeseWarrior, Wigan RLFC and 139 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,594,2181,85376,0664,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 FT 
Fri : 09:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
20
- 10ST GEORGE
TV
  
 FT 
Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
12
- 42MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
CASTLEFORD
v
HULL FC
  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
SYDNEY
v
CRONULLA
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MANLY
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CANBERRA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 17:00
SL
CATALANS
v
LEIGH
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
GLOUC  
 > Sat : 18:30
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
WARRINGTON < 
  Sun : 05:00
NRL
NEWCASTLE
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
SOUTHS
v
PENRITH
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
SOUTH WALES  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SHEFFIELD
v
SWINTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
FEATHERSTONE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
WIGAN
v
WIDNES
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM