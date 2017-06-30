moto748 wrote: The days of getting a Kenny or a Barrett are long gone indeed, but let's not forget there are only 32 available berths for halves in the NRL, and they produce a hell of a lot of good players. They can't all get a game. We are often quick to write off anyone who isn't Cooper Cronk as a 'has-been' or a 'never was', or a 'journeyman'. I've probably been a bit harsh on Hodkinson (no 'g' in it!), who is clearly good enough for Superleague. He's just a bit dull, and not the kind of player to 'make things happen'. Personally I'd love it if, for once, we recruited a relatively young Aussie. along the lines of Jacob Miller, instead of someone in the twilight of their career. Maybe there was a chance to get Lolo when he left the Warriors; someone like that.

There's all sorts of options we could go for but ultimately the vast majority are a gamble aren't they. Young or old, first grader or up and comer, you aren't going to get any guarantees of success if you're not buying Thurston, Cronk etc.If Hodkinson is a steady Eddie type who'll keep things simple, make minimal errors and has a kicking game then for me he's ideal! We have flashy players at fullback, at stand off and across the backline but we miss the glue to hold it together. Smith wasn't that man, nor is Leuluai (although he'd still be a top hooker) and Shorrocks is being held back by injuries. We need a Paul Deacon style player for me.