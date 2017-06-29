WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:08 am
Hodkinson would be a perfect signing for us. Kicking game, goal kicker, experience. Assuming he's fit I hope we make this happen
Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:25 am
He has had a knee injury, but Nathan Brown has dropped him because he wants to move him on. He played reserve grade on the weekend and played well.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 5:43 pm
So he's not considered good enough for the weakest team in the comp...

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 6:51 pm
moto748 wrote:
So he's not considered good enough for the weakest team in the comp...

Moto Ive got to admit Ive never heard of him and your posts suggest he ain't that good but if we have ST and Escare on the park do you think this could solve our kicking game problems? A rank bad kicking game for me is by far the weakest part of our game and has been for a number of years

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 7:07 pm
Itchy> Cutting and pasting my post from the Isa thread:

Agree with both the above posts. The fact that we play split halves (as do most teams) doesn't alter the fact that we need at least one half with a long kicking game, and GW shows no sign of having one, and Tommy's is pretty poor. Unless and until we can find such a half, I would have thought it best if we let Sam Tomkins do most of the long kicking. I mean, where are our 40/20s this season? I think I'm right in saying we've only managed one, and that was Sam Powell.



So yes, ST and Escare would help a lot, I agree.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 10:54 pm
moto748 wrote:
So he's not considered good enough for the weakest team in the comp...


Not by Nathan Brown. They’re not the worst team in the comp because of Hodkinson though. Apparently, it is a statement of intent from Brown that he wants to sign a new half.

Hodgkinson was NSW scrum-half last time they won Origin.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Jun 29, 2017 11:11 pm
Yes, he was, but does he deserve the credit more than Mitchell Pearce deserves the blame?

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Fri Jun 30, 2017 12:32 am
moto748 wrote:
Yes, he was, but does he deserve the credit more than Mitchell Pearce deserves the blame?


Not at all, was merely pointing out that he was deemed good enough for Origin not long ago.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Fri Jun 30, 2017 5:19 am
Hodgkinson is a good if unspectacular player not dissimilar to Matty Smith in the way he plays, he's just better at it. Over here I think he will look pretty decent, at the end of the day he has to be pretty good to play SOO.

I think he would be a good 2 year signing while we develop Shorrocks.
