Agree with both the above posts. The fact that we play split halves (as do most teams) doesn't alter the fact that we need at least one half with a long kicking game, and GW shows no sign of having one, and Tommy's is pretty poor. Unless and until we can find such a half, I would have thought it best if we let Sam Tomkins do most of the long kicking. I mean, where are our 40/20s this season? I think I'm right in saying we've only managed one, and that was Sam Powell.
So yes, ST and Escare would help a lot, I agree.
