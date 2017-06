I think Burgess will have another crack st the NRL when his contract with us is over but I think when that happens we have 2 lads who will be even more experienced and ready to take that spot on. Similar scenario to when Burgess and Manfreddi were coming through.



As such Charnley probably a no from me. He was playing some great rugby in his last year after a couple of quiet years but I think in some cases it's not a good idea to get too sentimental and probably best for both parties to move on.



If he was to return I think it would be to someone like Wire.



Rumours on Oz linking us with Trent Hodgkinson as a replacement for Tommy who we are looking to move into coaching earlier than planned to make way for him.