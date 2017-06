The Whiffy Kipper wrote: Some chatter that Charnley isn't happy in Union, would anybody want him back here if he was to return to League?

For me it's a no. Very good player but we have four top quality wingers already. Even if Burgess or Manfredi left I'd be replacing them internally rather than recruiting. If we sign anyone then I'd like to see us bring in a quality prop or an experienced reserve centre.