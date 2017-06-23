NickyKiss wrote:
If the injuries don't come back to a ridiculous level I think we're fine. There's cover pretty much everywhere and I'd rather see lads like Wells and Forsyth get a crack in a strong team then bring in anyone else.
I personally think we are a little over stacked across the back three and a little light in regards to quality centre & HB cover. At centre i'm not convinced Burgess is a viable option and Wane must have doubts about Forsyth or else he'd be playing vs Hudds. I'm also not a big fan of Bateman playing at centre and that's not because he's not good enough, but because we miss him in the backrow (his best spot).
I'd ideally like us to look at moving Tierney on and finding another Sarginson type signing who is a bit more of a ball player across FB, centre and potentially HB as well. Sarginson, and the options he'd gave given us, would have been worth his weight in gold this year.