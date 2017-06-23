WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 6:52 am
NickyKiss User avatar
If the injuries don't come back to a ridiculous level I think we're fine. There's cover pretty much everywhere and I'd rather see lads like Wells and Forsyth get a crack in a strong team then bring in anyone else.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:31 pm
sergeant pepper User avatar
If the injuries don't come back to a ridiculous level I think we're fine. There's cover pretty much everywhere and I'd rather see lads like Wells and Forsyth get a crack in a strong team then bring in anyone else.


I personally think we are a little over stacked across the back three and a little light in regards to quality centre & HB cover. At centre i'm not convinced Burgess is a viable option and Wane must have doubts about Forsyth or else he'd be playing vs Hudds. I'm also not a big fan of Bateman playing at centre and that's not because he's not good enough, but because we miss him in the backrow (his best spot).

I'd ideally like us to look at moving Tierney on and finding another Sarginson type signing who is a bit more of a ball player across FB, centre and potentially HB as well. Sarginson, and the options he'd gave given us, would have been worth his weight in gold this year.
Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 12:56 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
It's a pity Jack Higginson is injured, I would have liked to have seen how he went in the centre position, he's quick and aggressive.
Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 2:51 pm
Barrett was robbed User avatar
I'd ideally like us to look at moving Tierney on and finding another Sarginson type signing who is a bit more of a ball player across FB, centre and potentially HB as well. Sarginson, and the options he'd gave given us, would have been worth his weight in gold this year.


Could possibly end up been Escares job description if we ever manage a near fully fit squad

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 2:58 pm
It's a pity Jack Higginson is injured, I would have liked to have seen how he went in the centre position, he's quick and aggressive.

Anyone know what his prognosis is? I had hoped that he would kick on.

Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 3:20 pm
NSW User avatar
Will Higginson be moved on at the end of the year or given another year?

Agree with the thought of moving Tierney on to make room for a back up centre.

Tierney is decent winger but in my eyes out 5th choice.

Also our 3rd choice fullback but for me he has shown since the Escare injury he is incapable of being a full back for a team like Wigan.

Joe Brown in the under 19s looks handy!
Post Fri Jun 23, 2017 4:10 pm
sergeant pepper User avatar
Could possibly end up been Escares job description if we ever manage a near fully fit squad


He's certainly a FB / wing cover. I'd like to think however that if we got a long term HB injury then Sam would step up first with Escare fitting in at FB.

The real issue for me is the lack of a decent 2nd choice centre. I don't think any of our current backs are that option and when you've got guys like Tierney who is arguably the 5th choice winger and 3rd choice FB on the books it seems unbalanced imo.

Utility backs / rough diamonds seem to be ten a penny these days as well. Even outside of that guys like Pomery, Crookes or Rankin would have been decent squad players for a season or so.
Post Tue Jun 27, 2017 11:24 pm
The Whiffy Kipper User avatar
Some chatter that Charnley isn't happy in Union, would anybody want him back here if he was to return to League?
