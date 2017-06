Geoff wrote: Reports that the club has taken up the option on Willie Isa for 2018. Not officialy confirmed yet.

Isa must be retained, he is the 'Mick Cassidy/Ian Potter' of this current squad.Did anyone else see at the final whistle at Leigh, that it was Willie Isa that made all the players get in a huddle and it was Isa giving the lecture, pointing up at the scoreboard, and showing passion for the cause.