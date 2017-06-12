WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 4:33 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20939
Location: WIGAN
He was awful at Leigh, truely awful but in the main I don't think he's been too bad recently. There's no doubt we need an awful lot more from him though and he needs to start that upturn this weekend.

If he's as lethargic on Saturday as he was at Leigh then he's clearly not up for the fight and it may be best cutting our losses.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:48 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16499
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
Some of the media linking us with Hep Cahill along with Leeds, Cas and Hull.

Given Locky's limited game time year on year could be a good option.

Definitely a Wane type signing but given his age and the competition if true for his signature I hope we are not willing to chuck too much at him.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:51 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12319
jonh wrote:
Some of the media linking us with Hep Cahill along with Leeds, Cas and Hull.

Given Locky's limited game time year on year could be a good option.

Definitely a Wane type signing but given his age and the competition if true for his signature I hope we are not willing to chuck too much at him.

Surely he will be a bit expensive for a squad player? He would be battling Isa and J.Tomkins for a bench spot when everyone is fit. I'd sooner us give Wells the odd game when we have injuries in the back row and use any cap space on a backup centre whilst Forsyth and Higginson develop.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:19 pm
MelbourneWarrior Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 24, 2016 9:04 am
Posts: 1
Manly’s Brenton Lawrence and Nate Myles are on their way out of the club. Lawrence is 32 and wants a 2-year deal which is putting off NRL clubs. He could be an option and is available now. Nate Myles has joined the Storm too. Reports differ, some say only until the end of the year, others for next year as well. He is 31 and obviously very recent Origin player.
Aging Aussies I know but either of them would give us some grunt up front.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:15 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13911
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
We are due our usual mid-season signing anytime in the next 6 weeks.............
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:27 am
Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5392
So who's leaving to make way for a new signing?

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:00 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12319
[Gareth] wrote:
We are due our usual mid-season signing anytime in the next 6 weeks.............

Didn't someone mention we are right against the cap due to the amount of players we have been forced to use?
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:13 am
[Gareth] User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2005 12:30 pm
Posts: 13911
Location: Listening to the reggae band, Jihad
Not privvy to the cap situation, merely speculating on previous seasons
www.camfaf.com
"Gott weiß ich will kein Engel sein"

"This song is for all you people in the back, its called 'Hard To See'"
Ivan Moody, 5FDP, Reading Festival 2016

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:36 am
Grimmy User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12319
[Gareth] wrote:
Not privvy to the cap situation, merely speculating on previous seasons

It would be nice to see a quality prop come in! Not holding my breath though
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:49 am
Bigredwarrior Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011 7:22 am
Posts: 931
Clubb will be back in a couple of weeks, he'll be a very welcome addition!!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Chris_H, CM Punk, Edinburgh Warrior, Geoff, Grimmy, JWarriors, King Johns II, ksm1701, Mardylad, PurpleCheeseWarrior, silvertail-wolf, Sweaty Betty's, thepimp007, warrior1872, Who are ya!! and 138 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,585,9631,67476,0364,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
 > Thu 15th Jun : 20:00
CC2017
SALFORD
v
WAKEFIELD
TV
 < 
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
SOUTHS
v
GOLD COAST
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
HUDDERSFIELD
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri : 20:00
CC2017
LEEDS
v
FEATHERSTONE
TV
  
  Sat : 08:30
NRL
MELBOURNE
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
CRONULLA
v
WESTS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CC2017
WARRINGTON
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Sat : 15:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
LONDON  
  Sat : 18:30
CH1
BARROW
v
CELTIC  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
ST GEORGE
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
OXFORD
v
NEWCASTLE  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
HEMEL
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
WORKINGTON
v
TORONTO
TV
  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
SOUTH WALES
v
COVENTY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
HULL KR
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
KEIGHLEY
v
LONDON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
ROCHDALE
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BATLEY
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
YORK
v
WHITEHAVEN  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM