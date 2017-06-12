Manly’s Brenton Lawrence and Nate Myles are on their way out of the club. Lawrence is 32 and wants a 2-year deal which is putting off NRL clubs. He could be an option and is available now. Nate Myles has joined the Storm too. Reports differ, some say only until the end of the year, others for next year as well. He is 31 and obviously very recent Origin player.

Aging Aussies I know but either of them would give us some grunt up front.