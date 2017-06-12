|
He was awful at Leigh, truely awful but in the main I don't think he's been too bad recently. There's no doubt we need an awful lot more from him though and he needs to start that upturn this weekend.
If he's as lethargic on Saturday as he was at Leigh then he's clearly not up for the fight and it may be best cutting our losses.
Mon Jun 12, 2017 6:48 pm
|
jonh
Some of the media linking us with Hep Cahill along with Leeds, Cas and Hull.
Given Locky's limited game time year on year could be a good option.
Definitely a Wane type signing but given his age and the competition if true for his signature I hope we are not willing to chuck too much at him.
Tue Jun 13, 2017 10:51 am
|
jonh wrote:
Some of the media linking us with Hep Cahill along with Leeds, Cas and Hull.
Given Locky's limited game time year on year could be a good option.
Definitely a Wane type signing but given his age and the competition if true for his signature I hope we are not willing to chuck too much at him.
Surely he will be a bit expensive for a squad player? He would be battling Isa and J.Tomkins for a bench spot when everyone is fit. I'd sooner us give Wells the odd game when we have injuries in the back row and use any cap space on a backup centre whilst Forsyth and Higginson develop.
Wed Jun 14, 2017 11:19 pm
Manly’s Brenton Lawrence and Nate Myles are on their way out of the club. Lawrence is 32 and wants a 2-year deal which is putting off NRL clubs. He could be an option and is available now. Nate Myles has joined the Storm too. Reports differ, some say only until the end of the year, others for next year as well. He is 31 and obviously very recent Origin player.
Aging Aussies I know but either of them would give us some grunt up front.
Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:15 am
|
We are due our usual mid-season signing anytime in the next 6 weeks.............
Thu Jun 15, 2017 7:27 am
So who's leaving to make way for a new signing?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:00 am
|
[Gareth] wrote:
We are due our usual mid-season signing anytime in the next 6 weeks.............
Didn't someone mention we are right against the cap due to the amount of players we have been forced to use?
Thu Jun 15, 2017 8:13 am
Not privvy to the cap situation, merely speculating on previous seasons
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:36 am
[Gareth] wrote:
Not privvy to the cap situation, merely speculating on previous seasons
It would be nice to see a quality prop come in! Not holding my breath though
Thu Jun 15, 2017 9:49 am
Clubb will be back in a couple of weeks, he'll be a very welcome addition!!
