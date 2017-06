Pretty sure our current group of forwards is the weakest we've had for some time and it really needs an overhaul imo. Isa, Tautai, Tomkins, Flower, Clubb just don't cut it for me. Farrell, Bateman and Lockers yes, but I'm not sure how much mileage is left in SOL. McIlorum and Powell are just too similar - we could really do with a pacey, creative hooker who offers something different to MM.