WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Rumours and signings v9

 
Post a reply

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed May 24, 2017 2:58 pm
100% Warrior Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005 10:25 am
Posts: 4383
CobraCraig wrote:
Would have been a good signing,he really eats up the meters and seems a good character, not studied enough of his defence to make a judgement but that might be why Wane wasn't interested?Or just no room under the cap?


I must admit I haven't seen an awful lot of him, mainly highlights on the SL Show which won't necessarily show defensive work. Presuming his defence is good, I'd be inclined to say we could offer X but he wanted Y, which if the reports are true mean Wakefield offered Y.
RIP Leon Walker

Stevo wrote:
I have greatest respect for Rugby Union, they started it mid-way through the 19th century. Thankfully we grabbed it and turned it into a spectacle on 29th August 1895

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Tue May 30, 2017 4:57 am
NSW User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006 5:12 pm
Posts: 1643
I still think Conor Farrell would be a decent squad player for us this year; with the injuries. Wane doesn't think so.
RICHARDS IS SUPERMAN!!!!

Wire_91 wrote:its your first final in about 8 years and now you ravin and rantin about it F**k off, and ill be going old trafford tomoz cheering on the saints and ill be writing on this forum givin you loads of shi* when your drying you eyes and the wire fan will be here handing out the tissues in the thousands, thats if you do take that many fans cause now it looks like its your fans who have jumped on the band wagon now your in a final, this time last year there was only 1000 people in the jjb and now its fillin up cause youve won the league hahaha proper true supporters you are

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Tue May 30, 2017 8:04 pm
P-J User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Feb 22, 2010 7:51 pm
Posts: 1574
NSW wrote:
I still think Conor Farrell would be a decent squad player for us this year; with the injuries. Wane doesn't think so.

I believe it's actually that we can't afford to register him. We're right up against the cap.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed May 31, 2017 7:13 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5177
P-J wrote:
I believe it's actually that we can't afford to register him. We're right up against the cap.


Hardly surprising when we're up to squad number #41. I know the kids aren't on big money, but it all adds up as soon as they make a first team appearance and count on the cap. That rule will, happily, change next season with the low earners not counting.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Thu Jun 01, 2017 9:32 pm
jonh User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue May 27, 2003 3:21 pm
Posts: 16497
Location: educating League Freak on all things rugby league
I know we have been linked with resigning Hoffman in the press but this is one I really hope doesn't happen.

Obviously he was outstanding in his first spell with us but the last 2 years and this year especially he looks a player way past his best.

Given the strength of our backroad when they are fit I see no point in bringing in an aging overseas player. I thought he would maybe move to Prop if he came back but now I think if we are looking for a Prop recruit a real out and out Prop rather than a secondrow with too many miles on the clock.
Unofficially the most boring poster on Cherry and White.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 6:50 am
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20919
Location: WIGAN
I saw Hoffman got some rave reviews after a game recently but I don't watch much NRL so I can't comment over a sustained period. It would certainly be less risky to sign an out and out prop rather then one we may convert. I think we do need one with a few question marks hanging over the squad in that area but cap space may be an issue.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 2:04 pm
Father Ted Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 7263
We may be ok to sign a prop for next year as rumours suggest FPN may be leaving at the season's end.
Doubt we'll bring anyone in now at this stage.
When Bateman returns Joel may go to prop with Faz in the 2nd row and Wells back up.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Fri Jun 02, 2017 3:43 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2372
Last time I watched Hoffman in the NRL, not so long ago, he had a stinker!

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 10:49 am
Geoff User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 5177
Reports that the club has taken up the option on Willie Isa for 2018. Not officialy confirmed yet.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Post Tue Jun 06, 2017 11:00 am
tugglesf78 User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Feb 25, 2009 2:45 pm
Posts: 3758
Location: The Barton Arms
Geoff wrote:
Reports that the club has taken up the option on Willie Isa for 2018. Not officialy confirmed yet.


Good Squad player that fills the back row adequately. Not a centre by any stretch of the imagination but what options do we have?

Im happy with this
What's the rumpus, Tom?

Pemps wrote:
I can't confirm Bennett's exact words but I believe they were along the lines of "Strewth Ian, I wouldn't touch him with yours. He's a flammin' Gala".


Wigan Peer wrote:
I keep my bin under 30mph to avoid fines... :CURTAIN:



Please see for me if she's wearing a coat so warm
To keep her from the howlin' winds.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Ashton Bears, critch67, CyberPieMan, easyWire, exiled Warrior, Froggy, Geoff, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, HuddsRL5, maurice, PurpleCheeseWarrior, S_Riley, Saint_Claire, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Whiffy Kipper, tugglesf78, wiganrugbyblog, Ziggy Stardust and 249 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM

POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)YOUR TEAM
4,580,7631,93776,0194,491 (28-03-2016)SET
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu : 10:50
NRL
CRONULLA
v
MELBOURNE
TV
  
  Thu : 20:00
SL
LEIGH
v
WIGAN
TV
  
  Fri : 09:00
NRL
MANLY
v
NEWCASTLE
TV
  
  Fri : 10:50
NRL
BRISBANE
v
SOUTHS
TV
  
  Fri : 20:00
SL
ST. HELENS
v
WIDNES  
  Sat : 06:00
NRL
GOLD COAST
v
NZ WARRIORS
TV
  
  Sat : 10:30
NRL
PARRAMATTA
v
NQL COWBOYS
TV
  
  Sat : 15:00
CH1
LONDON
v
OXFORD  
  Sat : 18:00
SL
CATALANS
v
HUDDERSFIELD
TV
  
  Sat : 18:30
CH
TOULOUSE
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun : 07:00
NRL
WESTS
v
SYDNEY
TV
  
  Sun : 14:00
CH1
WHITEHAVEN
v
GLOUC  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
OLDHAM
v
HULL KR  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
CELTIC
v
WORKINGTON  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
BRADFORD
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun : 15:00
CH
LONDON
v
DEWSBURY  
 > Sun : 15:00
SL
WAKEFIELD
v
LEEDS < 
  Sun : 15:00
CH
SWINTON
v
BATLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
CH1
NEWCASTLE
v
KEIGHLEY  
  Sun : 15:00
SL
SALFORD
v
HULL FC  
ALL SCORES PROVIDED BY RLFANS.COM