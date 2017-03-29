NickyKiss wrote:
The person who told me Williams was likely to move to the NRL has messaged me tonight saying he's had a change of heart after Wigan have managed to come up with a better offer then he was initially told they could.
He will by all accounts now be staying at Wigan which is outstanding news if true.
That's great news. Sounds like your source is pretty accurate. I've heard that he doesn't feel ready to go to the NRL. Hopefully he is our James Roby (so to speak).