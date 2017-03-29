WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Post Wed Mar 29, 2017 10:06 am
Aboveusonlypie
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012
Posts: 1791
NickyKiss wrote:
The person who told me Williams was likely to move to the NRL has messaged me tonight saying he's had a change of heart after Wigan have managed to come up with a better offer then he was initially told they could.

He will by all accounts now be staying at Wigan which is outstanding news if true.

That's great news. Sounds like your source is pretty accurate. I've heard that he doesn't feel ready to go to the NRL. Hopefully he is our James Roby (so to speak).
Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:01 pm
Joined: Mon Feb 14, 2005
Posts: 4367
KingRoss11 wrote:
Brilliant news if true, although it means someone will likely be exiting, can see that being Tautai in all honesty, I'd lose any 1 one of our props fro Williams tbh. Now if only we can get Escare to sign longer it'll be brilliant news, Bateman Farrell Escare and Williams would be players I'd be bitterly dissapointed if we lost


For me if you're going to let anyone from the pack go it'd have to be Joel Tomkins. He offers very little anymore whilst Tautai, heavily criticized at first, has improved significantly and become an important part of our pack.
Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 6:23 pm
KingRoss11
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016
Posts: 138
Location: Out and about in Wigan
100% Warrior wrote:
For me if you're going to let anyone from the pack go it'd have to be Joel Tomkins. He offers very little anymore whilst Tautai, heavily criticized at first, has improved significantly and become an important part of our pack.


Sorry but we're going going have to agree to disagree there. Imo he's been one of our best players this season and has looked fully fit and healthy for the first time in a while, also we need him more than Tautai, and he can play more positions if needed

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 8:48 pm
jonh
Joined: Tue May 27, 2003
Posts: 16479
KingRoss11 wrote:
Sorry but we're going going have to agree to disagree there. Imo he's been one of our best players this season and has looked fully fit and healthy for the first time in a while, also we need him more than Tautai, and he can play more positions if needed


Agreed. After a slow start to the second spell at Wigan I think Tomkins has been great this year.
Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:10 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011
Posts: 5119
Joel has been brilliant. I was skeptical of him this year due to rumours of "playing on one leg" but his defence has been outstanding, really leading by example regularly playing 80 minutes and a few nice touches in attack.

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:20 pm
Joined: Mon Jun 20, 2011
Posts: 816
jonh wrote:
Agreed. After a slow start to the second spell at Wigan I think Tomkins has been great this year.


Couldn't agree more. Joel is playing very well and looks like the Joel of old. He athletic and aggressive and really showing some class. One of the 1st names on the team sheet for me at the mo!!

Post Thu Mar 30, 2017 9:28 pm
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004
Posts: 20768
Location: WIGAN
I'm another that fully agrees that Joel has been superb so far. I admired his efforts in turning out on no legs, let alone one leg last year with the team being busted.

I'd rather not lose anyone and Joel Tomkins certainly isn't a player I'd be looking to let leave.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:13 am
exiled Warrior
Joined: Tue May 24, 2005
Posts: 1176
Location: exiled in Manchester
Confirmation of Williams in contract talks

http://www.wigantoday.net/sport/rugby-l ... -1-8467919

hopefully a deal can be put together.

Post Fri Mar 31, 2017 8:29 am
Wigan Peer
Joined: Mon Aug 28, 2006
Posts: 5447
Location: 3 Peers
Are there not rumours that Tautai is looking elsewhere?
