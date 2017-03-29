100% Warrior wrote: For me if you're going to let anyone from the pack go it'd have to be Joel Tomkins. He offers very little anymore whilst Tautai, heavily criticized at first, has improved significantly and become an important part of our pack.

Sorry but we're going going have to agree to disagree there. Imo he's been one of our best players this season and has looked fully fit and healthy for the first time in a while, also we need him more than Tautai, and he can play more positions if needed