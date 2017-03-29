KingRoss11 wrote: Brilliant news if true, although it means someone will likely be exiting, can see that being Tautai in all honesty, I'd lose any 1 one of our props fro Williams tbh. Now if only we can get Escare to sign longer it'll be brilliant news, Bateman Farrell Escare and Williams would be players I'd be bitterly dissapointed if we lost

For me if you're going to let anyone from the pack go it'd have to be Joel Tomkins. He offers very little anymore whilst Tautai, heavily criticized at first, has improved significantly and become an important part of our pack.