Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:25 am
If Williams wants to leave that's his choice, I just hope it's to the NRL rather than another SL club. If other clubs are prepared to offer far more than us so be it, we have a salary cap to balance and only 1 marquee allowance to use. To match the money of others would be detrimental to the team as a whole.

That said I'm not sure he is ready for the NRL yet. If he does go there the pressure and expectations will be similar to that when Tomkins went, anything less than a superstar and he will be berated in the press. If I were him I'd be asking for a 5 year deal at Wigan with a release clause for the NRL and looking to go either at the end of 2018 or 2019.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Wed Mar 22, 2017 5:51 pm
I hear Williams is close to signing a new deal.
Re: Rumours and signings v9

Thu Mar 23, 2017 7:31 am
NSW wrote:
I hear Williams is close to signing a new deal.

Excellent news if true.

Hopefully we'll get at least a couple more years from him at least before he tries his hand in the NRL, with a nice transfer fee and first option if he decides to return to SL.
Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 28, 2017 7:28 pm
Rumour on the TotalRL Site that Morgan Escare has been offered a four year deal by Wigan.
I hope he re-signs soon.
