If Williams wants to leave that's his choice, I just hope it's to the NRL rather than another SL club. If other clubs are prepared to offer far more than us so be it, we have a salary cap to balance and only 1 marquee allowance to use. To match the money of others would be detrimental to the team as a whole.



That said I'm not sure he is ready for the NRL yet. If he does go there the pressure and expectations will be similar to that when Tomkins went, anything less than a superstar and he will be berated in the press. If I were him I'd be asking for a 5 year deal at Wigan with a release clause for the NRL and looking to go either at the end of 2018 or 2019.