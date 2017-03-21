WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:34 am
Even if Williams goes, I wouldn't be looking at Kyle Eastmond. He has been too long out of the game to give such a key role. I'd much rather run with Escare at 1 and S.Tomkins at 6 with Powell/Shorrocks as backup.
Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:48 am
Grimmy wrote:
Even if Williams goes, I wouldn't be looking at Kyle Eastmond. He has been too long out of the game to give such a key role. I'd much rather run with Escare at 1 and S.Tomkins at 6 with Powell/Shorrocks as backup.



Fully agree.
Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 11:49 am
If Williams were to go he should be replaced by Sam Tomkins.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:13 pm
MadDogg wrote:
If Williams were to go he should be replaced by Sam Tomkins.

You could almost say Wigan could be accused of some forward planning by bringing Escare in now and trying him out so that Sam can move back to the halves?!!!
Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:35 pm
jimlav wrote:
Probably not. He just chases the money. He had a very real offer from Sale this past offseason, which many thought he would take to move back to the area. But then Wasps came in for him, like they were doing with most players for the past 18 months, and he went there.

I think he will end up at Sale this off season given the recent investment into the club and the needs to bring in some big names.

He could still be a good League player but lets face fact, he is not going to come and play in league unless someone makes him the franchise player, as that is the sort of money it would take to compete with a union contract. Will any club do that to a player who has been out of the sport for so long? Maybe only a desperate team.

He could quite easily sit on a union contract at 'starting player' value and be better compensated, so until his is chewed up and thrown out the back of that sports, I doubt he comes back.


He'll certainly retire rich, but not with a decent reputation.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 2:55 pm
I've come to trust Shaun Wane's judgement and if he thinks Eastmond will bring something to the party then I'll go with him! Let's face it, he's not got many wrong since taking over as head coach!

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 4:55 pm
I'm hearing Warrington was agreed with Williams, double his Wigan deal.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 6:36 pm
Binosh wrote:
I'm hearing Warrington was agreed with Williams, double his Wigan deal.


Not happening

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 7:48 pm
A deal with Wire was apparently on the table but was then blown out the water by the NRL.

The last info I got told was Wigan have told him they can't match it but will put their best offer together and Williams is willing to listen as he's got some doubts about the NRL due to being quite a quiet lad with him worried about being so far away from home.

Fingers crossed if that info is correct.

Re: Rumours and signings v9

Tue Mar 21, 2017 10:21 pm
His contract ends at the end of 2018 season doesn't it? So we should get some sort of transfer fee.

We should've given him a 6 year deal in 2015 and now we could be asking for £0.5m+ for him. He's already in the top 3 players in Super League at only 22...
